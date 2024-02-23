|
23.02.2024 11:47:00
GoPro Stock: Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Wall Street often gets enamored with new and exciting technology. But, eventually, investors hone in on the financial statements as the source for their evaluation of a company. The "nifty technology versus earnings" dichotomy is what investors have to consider when they evaluate camera maker GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO).Is this tech company a buy, sell, or hold? Most will probably want to err on the side of caution. Here's what you need to know.The core of GoPro's business is its camera equipment. Essentially, it makes extremely rugged videography devices that can survive being roughed up by sports enthusiasts in activities like skateboarding, surfing, and rock climbing. These are situations where carrying along your smartphone to take photos may not make the most sense because of the risk that you may break it. A GoPro probably won't break and it comes with software that helps to make your video look as professional and effortless as possible.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Nachrichten zu GoPromehr Nachrichten
