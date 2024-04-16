|
16.04.2024 16:19:00
GoPro Stock Is at an All-Time Low. Is It a Buy?
GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) stock is trading at an all-time low and is down 60% in the past year. It's been a challenging period for the action-camera maker as it attempts to reach profitable growth.Results for 2023 disappointed investors. Revenue of $1 billion was down 8% year over year. Management said intense competition forced the company to lower pricing. This directly impacted margins and led to a $32 million adjusted net loss last year.The GoPro subscription business, which bundles services like cloud storage and video editing software, has been a silver lining, posting a 12% jump in subscriber count. However, this marked a sharp slowdown from the 43% increase in 2022.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
