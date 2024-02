GoPro Stock Is Falling: Is the Collapsed Tech Company Finally a Buy Under $3 a Share?

The last decade has not been kind to GoPro (NASDAQ: GPRO) shareholders. After reaching a market capitalization of over $10 billion shortly after its initial public offering (IPO), GoPro shares have fallen a whopping 97% from all-time highs, meaning that for every $100 invested at the stock price peak, only $3 remains today. Yet, the company is still kicking. In fact, it generated $1 billion in revenue over the past 12 months. GoPro has gone from a technology favorite to a stock that has been tossed aside by most of the investing community. Does that make it a perfect opportunity for deep-value investors looking for bargain stocks to buy?Before we get to the good, let's set some expectations with GoPro . It is a struggling business, barely treading water for years. The company sells cameras for outdoor and extreme sports enthusiasts, allowing them to capture activities such as snowboarding, snorkeling, or mountain biking with high-quality video. Most of its sales come from these hardware devices and accessories associated with them. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel