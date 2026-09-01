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01.09.2026 15:49:02

GoPro To Merge With Starman Optical In $285 Mln Cash Deal

(RTTNews) - Tuesday, GoPro, Inc. (GPRO) announced a merger agreement with Starman Optical, Inc., a privately held optical-photonics company, to maximize the value of its IP and growth potential in consumer, commercial and defense markets.

Under the deal, GoPro shareholders will receive a total of $285 million in cash, or $1.14 per share. This amount may change slightly depending on GoPro's net working capital when the deal is completed. Shareholders will also continue to own about 10% of the company's shares.

Upon closing of the deal, which is expected by year-end 2026, GoPro's outstanding debt of approximately $92 million will be repaid in full, and it will continue as a publicly listed company.

After the merger, Starman's U.S.-made optical transceivers are expected to be added to GoPro's portfolio, extending the company's reach into the large and rapidly growing market for AI infrastructure in optical transceivers.

GPRO was trading at $0.8762 without any movement on the Nasdaq.

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