+++ Bitcoin bei einjährigem Höchstand! Jetzt mehr erfahren!** +++-w-
19.08.2020 14:15:00

GoPro to Present at the BMO Virtual Technology Summit

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will present at the BMO 2020 Virtual Technology Summit on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

The presentation is scheduled for 3:30 pm Eastern Time (12:30 pm Pacific Time) and will be webcast live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)
GoPro helps the world celebrate and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

For more information, visit www.gopro.com. GoPro users can submit their photos, raw clips and video edits to GoPro Awards for social stoke, GoPro gear and cash prizes. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Inside Line.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-to-present-at-the-bmo-virtual-technology-summit-301114527.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX mit rotem Vorzeichen -- DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mit unterschiedlicher Tendenz
Der heimische Markt notiert zur Wochenmitte tiefer. Der DAX legt am Mittwoch zu. Die asiatischen Märkte bewegten sich am Mittwoch auf unterschiedlichen Terrains.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB