16.11.2022 22:15:00
GoPro to Present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference
SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer Brian McGee will present at the Nasdaq 47th Investor Conference, held in association with Morgan Stanley at the May Fair Hotel in London, United Kingdom on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 6:00 am ET/11:00 am GMT.
A webcast of the event will be available live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.gopro.com.
About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.
For more information, visit www.gopro.com. Members of the press can access official brand and product images, logos and reviewer guides by visiting GoPro's press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos, raw video clips and edits to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Learn more at www.gopro.com/awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog, The Current.
GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-to-present-at-the-nasdaq-47th-investor-conference-301680652.html
SOURCE GoPro, Inc.
