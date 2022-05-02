02.05.2022 22:15:00

GoPro to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

  • The Needham 17th Annual Technology & Media Conference on Monday, May 16, 2022 at 3:00 pm Eastern Time
  • The J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 9:30 am Eastern Time

Webcasts of the events will be available live and accessible for replay on the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website at http://investor.gopro.com.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)
Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-to-present-at-upcoming-investor-conferences-301537556.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu GoPromehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu GoPromehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

GoPro 8,39 3,46% GoPro

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Erster Handel im Mai belastet: US-Börsen beenden Montagshandel dennoch höher -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Nikkei letztlich knapp im Minus - Chinas Märkte ruhen feiertagsbedingt
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten zum Wochenauftakt mit klaren Abschlägen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. In Japan ging es leicht aufwärts. Der Handel an den chinesischen Börsen ruhte unterdessen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen