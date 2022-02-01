GoPro Wins Second Emmy® Award for Groundbreaking Digital Imaging Technology

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced that the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has recognized the company with a 2021 Technology & Engineering Emmy® Award, in the category of In Camera Sensor and Software Stabilization. This Emmy® is in recognition of the technology powering GoPro's industry-leading HyperSmooth video stabilization — a feature found in the company's full line of cameras including the HERO10 Black and MAX cameras.

"I'm so proud of our team and GoPro's thriving culture of innovation," said GoPro Founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. "This Emmy recognizes our passionate commitment to innovation in hardware and software over the past two decades."

This is GoPro's second Emmy® Award. The company was recognized in 2013 for its groundbreaking HERO3 camera technology in the category of Inexpensive Small Rugged HD Camcorders – enabling production professionals to capture engaging perspectives never before possible.

The Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards are awarded to a living individual, a company, or a scientific or technical organization for developments and/or standardization involved in engineering technologies that either represent so extensive an improvement on existing methods or are so innovative in nature that they materially have affected television.

A committee of highly qualified engineers working in television considers technical developments in the industry and determines which, if any, merit an award.

"The Technology & Engineering Emmy Award was the first Emmy Award issued in 1949 and it laid the groundwork for all the other Emmys to come," said Adam Sharp, CEO & President, NATAS. "We are extremely happy about honoring these prestigious companies, again in partnership with NAB, where the intersection of innovation, technology and excitement in the future of television can be found."

"As we award this latest class of technology Emmy Awards, it is amazing to look back at all the innovation that our industry has driven in increasingly short periods of time," said Joe Inzerillo, Co-Chair, NATAS Technology Achievement Committee. "This latest group typifies that spirit."

The award ceremony will take place at the Wynn Encore Ballroom in partnership with the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) as part of their media and technology convention in Las Vegas on April 25, 2022.

To learn more about the 2021 Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards and Honorees, visit The Emmys.

To learn more about GoPro's brand, community and technology, please visit GoPro's news blog, The Current.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

For more information, visit GoPro.com. Open roles can be found on our careers page. Members of the press can access official logos and imagery on our press portal. GoPro customers can submit their photos and videos to GoPro Awards for an opportunity to be featured on GoPro's social channels and receive gear and cash awards. Connect with GoPro on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, TikTok, Twitter, YouTube, and GoPro's blog The Current.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gopro-wins-second-emmy-award-for-groundbreaking-digital-imaging-technology-301472600.html

SOURCE GoPro, Inc.