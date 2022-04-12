GoPro's New HERO10 Black Bones Is the Ultimate No-Compromises FPV Camera

Featuring HERO10 Black's Emmy® Award-Winning Video Stabilization Technology at Just 54 Grams, Bones Delivers a Specialized Solution for FPV Drone Cinematographers

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) today announced the lightest GoPro ever, HERO10 Black Bones, which is purpose-built to be the ultimate FPV (First Person View) drone camera. Featuring GoPro's flagship imaging pipeline – including the high-performance GP2 processor and Emmy® Award-Winning HyperSmooth 4.0 – the camera delivers the same breakthrough image quality and blistering video frame rates as HERO10 Black, packaged in a minimalistic, lightweight enclosure designed specifically for FPV use.

"Bones is an important step in our strategy to leverage GoPro's core camera-technology to produce derivative products that address the needs of a specific audience of customers," said GoPro Founder and CEO, Nicholas Woodman. "Bones delivers HERO10 Black image quality and performance in a lightweight body that is ideal for aerial cinematography."

FPV is an emerging creative trend that has wowed many with perspectives only possible using FPV drones – whether at a neighborhood bowling alley, the Tesla Giga Berlin factory or Manchester City's Ethihad Stadium. Weighing in at only 54 grams, HERO10 Black Bones is uniquely suited to FPV capture as the lightest GoPro ever – providing only the essentials for FPV enthusiasts. Housed in a lightweight, well-ventilated enclosure, HERO10 Black Bones delivers the best image quality and stabilization per gram of weight.

"Since the dawn of FPV, pilots have been adapting GoPro's versatile HERO cameras to capture incredibly immersive perspectives in flight – going as far as sawing them apart to engineer a better solution to address their needs," said Pablo Lema, GoPro VP of Product. "With HERO10 Black Bones, the FPV community now has the lightest GoPro ever – an easy to set up, no-compromise, custom-designed camera for the FPV use-case. We're excited to see how far the community can push the limits of FPV content creation with HERO10 Black Bones."

HERO10 Black continues GoPro's commitment to quality, versatility and blistering performance. The camera's imaging pipeline is protected in a lightweight housing which features the HERO10 Black's durable replaceable cover lens that can be swapped for third-party HERO10 Black and HERO9 Black ND filters.

HERO10 Black Bones can capture cinematic 5K 4:3 video at 30 frames per second, 4K 4:3 video at 60 frames per second and 2.7K 4:3 video at a super-slow 120 frames per second. The camera ships with a license for GoPro's Emmy® Award-Winning ReelSteady video stabilization – now part of the new GoPro Player + ReelSteady desktop application – enabling FPV pilots to unlock the smoothest, silkiest FPV footage ever, and with access to premium tools like Lens Correction and Batch Export within the new app.

HERO10 Black Bones is available starting today in the United States at GoPro.com for $399.99 with an included one-year GoPro Subscription or $499.99 without a subscription. A license for ReelSteady, which comes with HERO10 Black Bones, is also available separately for $99.99.

HERO10 Black Bones Features

No compromises flagship image quality and stabilization: the same premium high performance imaging pipeline powered by GP2 as HERO10 Black – including GoPro's Emmy® Award-Winning HyperSmooth and 5.3K60 and 4K120 video

the same premium high performance imaging pipeline powered by GP2 as HERO10 Black – including GoPro's Emmy® Award-Winning HyperSmooth and 5.3K60 and 4K120 video Lightest GoPro ever: weighs only 54 grams – perfect for 3" class and larger drones

weighs only 54 grams – perfect for 3" class and larger drones Well-ventilated, semi-durable enclosure: promotes continuous airflow cooling for long captures or flights

promotes continuous airflow cooling for long captures or flights Bring your own battery: compatible with existing drone batteries within spec (2S-6S, 5-27V)

compatible with existing drone batteries within spec (2S-6S, 5-27V) Multiple ways to control: use two physical buttons on the camera, the Quik App, GoPro Labs QR Codes, GoPro's The Remote, or a drone's transmitter

use two physical buttons on the camera, the Quik App, GoPro Labs QR Codes, GoPro's The Remote, or a drone's transmitter Easy to set up: easy to mount on drones with a single screw boss, plus comes with an optional in-box adapter for the GoPro mounting ecosystem; utilizes standard FPV industry connector for quick setup

easy to mount on drones with a single screw boss, plus comes with an optional in-box adapter for the GoPro mounting ecosystem; utilizes standard FPV industry connector for quick setup Replaceable Lens Cover: in the event of a crash, the lens cover is replaceable; also compatible with third party HERO9 Black and HERO10 Black ND filters for reducing camera shutter speed to cinematic levels

in the event of a crash, the lens cover is replaceable; also compatible with third party HERO9 Black and HERO10 Black ND filters for reducing camera shutter speed to cinematic levels ReelSteady Stabilization included: license for Emmy® Award-Winning ReelSteady stabilization and other premium features in the GoPro Player + ReelSteady desktop app included with purchase

Subscribing to GoPro

With a GoPro Subscription, customers enjoy the ultimate HERO10 Black Bones experience:

Unlimited cloud backup of photos and videos at original quality

Unlimited use of the Quik app, including Premium Editing Tools

No-questions-asked camera replacement

Discounts on new camera purchases

Up to 50% off GoPro mounts, accessories and lifestyle gear at GoPro.com

Premium quality 1080p live streaming to a subscriber's account at GoPro.com

The GoPro Subscription is available for $49.99 annually or $4.99 a month.

HERO10 Black Bones is launching just two weeks after GoPro's innovative new camera designed specifically for vloggers and content creators, HERO10 Black Creator Edition.

About GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO)

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2022, GoPro helps the world to capture and share itself in immersive and exciting ways.

GoPro, HERO and their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of GoPro, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

