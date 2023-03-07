Gordon Brothers Promotes Carolyn D’Angelo to Senior Managing Director, Brand Operations

Boston, March 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global advisory and investment firm, has promoted Carolyn D’Angelo to Senior Managing Director, Brand Operations. She is also the President of Laura Ashley and oversees Nicole Miller.

D’Angelo drives global operations under an asset-light model for the firm’s portfolio of brands. She focuses on new development, securing and managing licensees and retail partners, marketing, product design and delivering experiences to keep Gordon Brothers’ brands relevant and emotionally connected to the consumer.

Based in New York, New York, D’Angelo has 30 years’ experience in marketing, licensing, branding and merchandising in the home and fashion industries and implementing innovative strategies for national consumer brands.

Gordon Brothers has been actively investing in, repositioning and growing some of the world’s most iconic brands since 2003. As owners of several brands, the firm prioritizes expanding licensees and franchisees to bolster their e-commerce presence and develop more strategic wholesale and retail relationships.

"Under Carolyn’s exceptional leadership, we have teams of dedicated individuals managing our brands that are backed by Gordon Brothers’ comprehensive suite of services,” said Tobias Nanda, Head of Brands at Gordon Brothers. "Laura Ashley and Nicole Miller have achieved milestone growth in the U.S. and internationally, and the brands have not only reconnected with their base, but they’ve also reached new consumers.”

"Our firm has the unique ability to acquire, value, lend to and invest in brands to accelerate their transformation and support continued growth,” said D’Angelo. "We can streamline operations and create teams with dedicated resources to restructure and reimagine some world’s most iconic brands by optimizing the product offering, strengthening and expanding franchisees, and investing in marketing to grow e-commerce channels.”

About Gordon Brothers

Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

