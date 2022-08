Gordon Brown says energy firms unable to offer lower bills should be temporarily re-nationalised

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Former PM calls for energy price cap to be scrapped and new lower prices renegotiated by governmentEnergy companies that cannot offer lower bills should be temporarily brought into public ownership, Gordon Brown has said, in a stark challenge to political leaders on the day Liz Truss signalled a climbdown on help for households.Writing for the Guardian, Brown called for the energy price cap to be cancelled and for the government to negotiate new lower prices with the companies, comparing the situation to the 2009 banking crisis where some banks were temporarily nationalised to protect consumers.Cancelling the energy cap before the official announcement on 26 August Agreeing October payments for vulnerable householdsFinding urgent new supplies of gas and storageVoluntary energy cuts like Germany's to prevent blackouts