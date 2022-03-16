Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest Returns to Idaho with Specials Guests Including the Turnpike Troubadours

Four-Day Event Takes Over Twin Falls County Fairgrounds June 22-25

FILER, Idaho, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Get ready to rock as Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest, the four-day concert event and largest in the state of Idaho, announces that it will return to the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Wednesday, June 22 – Saturday, June 25. The highly anticipated, family-friendly, homegrown affair created by local Gordy Schroeder will showcase acts including the Turnpike Troubadours and Koe Wetzel as more than 30,000 people are expected to descend upon the small town of Filer.

Categorized by fans as "for the people, by the people", Hwy 30 started out in 2009 as a fundraiser for a local school, temporarily quadrupling the population of tiny Twin Falls County. Since going full-time with the fest, it's only continued to grow in size, now attracting people from all 50 states and as far away as Northern Europe. But even as the acts get bigger and the crowd sizes swell, the name remains unchanged, with Hwy 30 representing the longest highway cross-country, connecting many of America's hardworking blue-collar towns.

"Whether it's our fans, our bands, or our volunteers, people come from around the country and want to help and be a part of this ever year and it's just so humbling and so surreal," said Schroeder. "Every year is like a reunion with people from all walks of life who become family which is why we are able to keep doing what we do."

Hwy 30 will continue its tradition to honor groups including military and first responders with special events throughout the long weekend. The event will also officially expand into Fort Worth, Texas in Summer 2023 with further plans to be announced at this year's fest. To purchase tickets, camping spots or learn more, visit www.hwy30musicfest.com.

About Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest

Gordy's Hwy 30 Music Fest is a four-day music event that takes place each June at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds in Filer, Idaho. Originally created by Gordy Schroeder as a school fundraiser in 2009, the family-friendly fest now attracts tens of thousands and showcases a collection of country, Americana, rock, and red dirt artists. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hwy30musicfest.com.

