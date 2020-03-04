Gore Featuring Qualified, High-Performance Solutions at Satellite 2020

DUNDEE, Scotland, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W. L. Gore & Associates will showcase a broad portfolio of GORE® Space Cables and Assemblies for traditional and NewSpace applications at Satellite 2020 in Washington, DC, March 10-12 in Booth 756.

Exhibited at the event will be GORE® Space Cables that ensure non-stop power is distributed and continuous high-speed data is transmitted in critical systems. These ESCC-qualified cables are available in small, lightweight and flexible packages to save valuable weight for critical subsystems in low-earth orbit (LEO) and geostationary earth orbit (GEO) applications.

Also displayed will be ESA-qualified GORE® Spaceflight Microwave/RF Assemblies for high-power, high-frequency, high-flex and high-density applications. With robust connector options, they ensure quality signals, low loss, excellent phase stability, and outstanding shielding effectiveness from DC to 40 GHz. Diameter sizes range from 1.2 mm (0.047 in) to 8.1 mm (0.320 in) to meet mass-driven or insertion loss application requirements. Gore also offers advanced solutions for thermal extremes, multipaction, low PIM (Passive Intermodulation), and radiation resistance.

Building on a long spaceflight heritage, Gore will showcase innovative solutions for the NewSpace economy. GORE® Space Cables and Assemblies are qualified to appropriate NASA, ESA, and Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) specifications. These low-risk and cost-effective solutions are designed to meet demanding LEO/MEO program schedules, such as global connectivity and Earth observation.

All of Gore's solutions have been thoroughly tested and approved according to stringent industry requirements for traditional space and NewSpace applications. They are engineered with robust materials that withstand extreme temperatures, harsh chemicals, cut-through, abrasion, material creep, atomic oxygen, and more.

For more information about GORE® Space Cables and Assemblies for traditional and NewSpace applications, visit Gore at Satellite 2020 in Washington, DC, from March 10-12 in Booth 756. Additional details can be found at http://www.gore.com/satellite2020.

Program Heritage

Gore has delivered proven and trusted solutions in hundreds of global spaceflight programs for more than 50 years. The 100-percent success rate of these products demonstrates Gore's commitment to helping customers successfully launch space vehicles, monitor the Earth, explore planets, observe distant events and objects, and ensure astronauts' safe return.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Since 1958, Gore has solved complex technical challenges in demanding environments — from outer space to the world's highest peaks to the inner workings of the human body. With more than 10,500 Associates and a strong, team-oriented culture, Gore generates annual revenues of $3.7 billion.

SOURCE Gore