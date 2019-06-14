Gore Presenting Solutions that Deliver Complete Reliability for Connection, Protection and Safety at 2019 Paris Air Show

DUNDEE, Scotland, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc. (Gore) will exhibit a wide assortment of high-performance solutions at the 2019 Paris Air Show in France on 17-23 June in Hall 2B, Booth F170. Discover the benefits of Gore's products and capabilities for air and space applications.

Proven & Trusted in the Air

Gore will highlight its growing collection of GORE® Aerospace High Speed Data Cables that are proven to deliver high-quality signals without failure for data transmission, video streaming, and high-definition viewing. Gore's Ethernet, USB, and HDMI cables are examples that support standardized protocols and open-source architectures for next-gen connectivity.

Also on display will be GORE® Microwave/RF Assemblies that deliver precise frequencies for Ka, Ku and L Band satellite applications such as radio communication, WiFi access, and mobile phone coverage during flight.

GORE™ SKYFLEX™ Aerospace Materials in various tapes and gaskets will be featured on an aircraft wing. Proven to seal and protect structures effectively, these lightweight materials are approved for use on multiple civil and military aircraft and often specified by leading OEMs.

Lastly, durable and comfortable GORE® Military Fabrics for flight crews will also be showcased. These combat clothing systems provide versatile, mission-critical protection from severe aircraft environments enabling military personnel to maintain focus on the operation.

Decades of Heritage in Space

Gore will showcase products and capabilities for traditional and NewSpace applications such as launch vehicles, satellites, and spaceflight missions. For more than 50 years, Gore has delivered proven solutions in hundreds of global spaceflight programs with a 100-percent success rate.

GORE® Space Cables for low earth orbit (LEO), medium earth orbit (MEO), geostationary earth orbit (GEO), and deep space applications ensure power is delivered safely and reliably while transmitting critical data. GORE® Spaceflight Microwave/RF Assemblies for high-density, high-frequency, high-power, and-high flex applications ensure quality signal transmission with low loss from DC to 40 GHz.

All of Gore's high-performance solutions for air and space are engineered in robust, low-profile, and routable designs. They meet and even exceed the most stringent industry requirements and qualifications to ensure that each product will deliver the highest-quality performance for connection, protection, and safety.

For more information, visit Hall 2B, Booth F170 at the Paris Air Show or online at http://www.gore.com/paris2019.

About Gore Performance Solutions Division

Gore develops products and technologies that address complex product and process challenges in a variety of markets and industries, including aerospace, automotive, pharmaceutical, mobile electronics, oil and gas — and more. Through close collaboration with industry leaders across the globe, Gore enables customers to design their products and processes to be safer, cleaner, more productive, reliable, durable and efficient across a wide range of demanding environments.

About Gore

W. L. Gore & Associates is a global materials science company dedicated to transforming industries and improving lives. Founded in 1958, Gore has built a reputation for solving complex technical challenges in the most demanding environments — from revolutionizing the outerwear industry with GORE-TEX® fabric to creating medical devices that improve and save lives to enabling new levels of performance in the aerospace, pharmaceutical and mobile electronics markets, among other industries. The company is also known for its strong, team-oriented culture and global recognition from the Great Place to Work® Institute. Headquartered in Newark, Del., Gore employs 9,500 Associates and generates annual revenues of $3.5 billion. http://www.gore.com.

GORE, GORE-TEX, and designs are trademarks of W. L. Gore & Associates.

