Gorilla Technology Chosen to Participate in UK Tech Delegation Visit to Southeast Asia

One of 15 innovative companies selected to meet with business and government leaders in the region

LONDON, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced it is one of a select group of companies chosen to participate in the first ever UK-Southeast Asia Tech Week, sponsored by the UK Department for Business and Trade (DBT).



The DBT will lead the delegation of 15 innovative UK technology companies offering best-in-class, export ready solutions in the Net Zero and Internet of Things sectors, including Gorilla, to Jakarta, Indonesia and Bangkok, Thailand from March 13 to March 20 for a series of commercially focused engagements with influential businesses and government representatives from across the region.

"We are honored to accompany the UK Department for Business and Trade and several fellow innovative companies for this important opportunity to build relationships and exchange ideas with leaders and officials in the region. This region continues to be of significant interest for Gorilla as we pursue our global expansion strategy,” said Gorilla Chairman and CEO, Jay Chandan.

During the delegation’s visit, Gorilla will have an opportunity to participate in one-on-one matching sessions with targeted potential partners and customers; on-site visits to local organizations and companies; workshops and roundtables on the ASEAN tech landscape and local market requirements; and networking events with key business leaders and influential government officials.

Natalie Black, His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific, said: "I am pleased to welcome Gorilla Technology to Southeast Asia as part of a delegation of cutting-edge UK tech companies. Southeast Asia is an important region for the UK, with a digital economy projected to exceed US$360bn by 2025. I look forward to witnessing new and growing relationships unfold following UK-Southeast Asia Tech Week.”

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in London, is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers.

