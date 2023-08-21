Gorilla Technology Group Completes Contract Signing and Commences Project to Provide 5G Telecom and Network Investigation Solution to Major Taiwanese Law Enforcement Agency

--Multiyear Contract Signed to Provide One of the World’s First 5G Smart Law Enforcement Solutions--



--Project Worth USD$20.8M was Awarded in June; to be Completed by 2025--

LONDON, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla") (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced that it completed contract signing and commenced execution of a multiyear, 5G Telecom and Network security project to enhance criminal investigations for a safe city with a major law enforcement agency in Taiwan. It is among the first 5G security projects of its kind in the world to be implemented, and the first in Taiwan.

"It is with great enthusiasm we move forward with a major law enforcement agency into the realm of 5G infrastructure. From 2G to 4G, we have implemented similar solutions with this agency, and this contract only continues to showcase our commitment to advancing safe cities in Taiwan," said Felix Song, Gorilla’s Vice President of Customer Success. "Governments and enterprises have all witnessed the rise of 5G mobile networks, and so too have criminals. As such, we understand the importance in implementing the 5G communication surveillance system this major Taiwanese law enforcement agency needs, which front-line investigators can use to protect the public from criminals using voice call (VoNR), internet telephony, and other IP communications on 5G infrastructure.”

"The opportunity to once again collaborate closely with this law enforcement agency in Taiwan to lead the way in developing some of the world’s foremost innovative 5G Telecom and Network Lawful Investigation solutions is truly groundbreaking. We look forward to successfully delivering this transformative project and many more,” said Jay Chandan, Chairman & CEO of Gorilla Technology. "This milestone solidifies Gorilla Technology's standing within Taiwan while also proving, once again, our resolute ambition to extend further into the global market where we aim to empower cities with safe, intelligent solutions.”

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

"Empowering Your Tomorrow"

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in Security Intelligence, Network Intelligence, Business Intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla provides a wide range of solutions, including, Smart City, Network, Video, Cybersecurity and IoT across select verticals of Government & Public Services, Manufacturing, Telecom, Retail, Transportation & Logistics, Healthcare and Education.

The Company’s vision is to empower a connected tomorrow through innovative and transformative technologies. Gorilla envisions a world where seamless connectivity transcends boundaries, enriching lives, industries, and societies.

Gorilla’s commitment is to lead the way in pioneering cutting-edge solutions that bridge gaps, foster collaboration and inspire progress. By relentlessly pushing the boundaries of technology, the Company aims to create an ecosystem where individuals, businesses and communities thrive in an era of digital empowerment.

Through continuous innovation, ethical practices and a steadfast dedication to quality, Gorilla strives to shape a future where every interaction, transaction, and experience is enhanced by the power of technology.

For more information go to Gorilla-Technology.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Gorilla’s actual results may differ from its expectations, estimates and projections and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements referencing Gorilla’s contract with the Government of Egypt, the development of the market for smart-government security products and the effects of integrating smart government security products. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. Most of these factors, including those described under the heading "Risk Factors” in the Form 20-F Gorilla filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”) on April 28, 2023, and those that are included in any of Gorilla’s future filings with the SEC, are outside of the control of Gorilla and are difficult to predict. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Gorilla undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

