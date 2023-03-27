Gorilla Technology Group Partners with Hailo and Lanner Electronics to Build the Next-generation Edge AI Appliance

LONDON, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, today announced a significant partnership with Lanner and Hailo to deliver the E-300 Edge AI Appliance, with an industry-leading price to performance ratio for robust video analytics. Developed through a collaboration with Lanner and Hailo, the E-300 is capable of processing up to 24 channels of real-time, multiple video analytics streams using an entry-level CPU, which ordinarily can only handle 4 channels at the edge.



The E-300 technology developed by Gorilla, Lanner, and Hailo caters to customers who seek edge video analytics with a focus on ease of integration, deployment, and cost/power efficiency. This integrated solution underwent thorough testing as an AI Appliance preloaded with Gorilla's Intelligent Video Analytics Recorder, IVAR, to ensure it meets specific technical parameters. The integration of the PCIe AI acceleration card (Hailo-8™ Processors) into the latest Lanner IPC, LEC-2290H eliminates the need for customers to expand their hardware capabilities to run multiple-channel video analytics. Gorilla's AI Appliance E-300 can process up to 24* channels and various AI models of video analytics seamlessly, including behavior analytics, human intrusion detection, facial recognition, or vehicle analytics. This translates to a considerable improvement in inference speed and accuracy, at a lower total cost of ownership.

"Through our collaboration with Lanner & Hailo, Gorilla continues to provide Edge AI Appliances that offer outstanding value in terms of price and performance,” said Gorilla’s Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Rajesh Natarajan. "We believe this comprehensive solution will expedite the adoption of video analytics and streamline Edge AI deployments at scale. We feel privileged to collaborate with Lanner and Hailo and remain dedicated to delivering customer success.”

Lanner Chief Technology Officer Jeans Tseng said, "As Gorilla’s long-term AI Appliance partner, Lanner shares similar values of high-quality performance with a customer-facing approach. We are excited about the breakthrough our two companies produced, and we look forward to our technology partnership lasting for years to come.”

Hailo’s Chief Technology Officer Avi Baum said, "Through this valuable and exciting partnership with Gorilla, we are bringing more innovative and accessible solutions that help our customers harness the power of AI for their edge.”

Gorilla’s Edge AI Appliance, E300, is now available. For more information, please visit https://www.gorilla-technology.com/Products/Edge-Vision-AI.

Visit Gorilla at ISC West 2023, Lanner booth number 33061and Hailo booth number 16099

*Remark: The maximum number of video analytics channels depends on video stream settings and the video analytics model.

ABOUT GORILLA TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers.

ABOUT LANNER ELECTRONICS

Lanner Electronics is a world-leading hardware provider with design, engineering, and manufacturing services for advanced network appliances, ruggedized in-vehicle, industrial computers, power substation computers, and edge AI appliances. Lanner’s Edge AI hardware platforms bring proven reliability, with a purpose-built design that can withstand the distinct challenges of the industrial edge and enable mission-critical applications such as video analytics, traffic management, access control, and beyond.

ABOUT HAILO

Hailo, an AI-focused chipmaker, is developing specialized AI processors that enable data center-class performance on edge devices. Hailo’s processors are the product of a rethinking of traditional computer architecture, enabling smart devices to perform sophisticated deep learning tasks such as object detection and segmentation in real-time, with minimal power consumption, size, and cost. The processors are designed to fit into a multitude of smart machines and devices, impacting a variety of sectors including automotive, security, industry 4.0, and retail.?For more information visit https://hailo.ai.

