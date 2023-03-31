Gorilla Technology to Announce Full Year 2022 Results and Host Conference Call

LONDON, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gorilla Technology Group Inc. ("Gorilla”) (NASDAQ: GRRR), a global provider of AI-based edge video analytics, IoT technologies, and cybersecurity, announced today that the company's full year 2022 financial results will be released after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, April 4, 2023.



The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results and financial guidance.

Participants can join by pre-registering for the conference call:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BId1e820d88a8c47e697a1491cc3d77ba2

Upon registering, you will be emailed a dial-in number and unique PIN.

About Gorilla Technology Group Inc.

Gorilla, headquartered in London U.K., is a global solution provider in security intelligence, network intelligence, business intelligence and IoT technology. Gorilla develops a wide range of solutions including Smart Cities, Smart Retail, Enterprise Security, and Smart Media. In addition, Gorilla provides a complete Security Convergence Platform to government institutions, telecom companies and private enterprises with network surveillance and cyber security.

Gorilla places an emphasis on offering leading technology, expert service, and precise delivery, and ensuring top-of-the-line, intelligent and strong edge AI solutions that enable clients to improve operational performance and efficiency. With continuous core technology development, Gorilla will deliver edge AI solutions to managed service providers, distributors, system integrators, and hardware manufacturers. For more information, please visit our website: Gorilla-Technology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on estimates, assumptions, and expectations. Actual results and performance could differ materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements. Gorilla does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

