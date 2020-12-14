Gorillaz Song Machine Live Extravaganza Available Only on LIVENow

LONDON, Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Gorillaz delivered a live experience like no other this weekend with three massive live shows from London on LIVENow. Song Machine Live From Kong, powered by Anker is available to watch now on demand here.

The biggest virtual band on the planet made a welcome return to the stage for the first time since 2018, with fans in remote areas across 120 countries around the world tuning in to enjoy Gorillaz perform live from the basement of Kong Studios. These very special shows brought the exuberance and joy of Gorillaz live performances straight into people's homes.

The full-scale production blended exciting live performance and Jamie Hewlett animation and AR effects, with the 14-piece Gorillaz band, led by Damon Albarn with 2D, Noodle, Murdoc Niccals and Russel Hobbs. They were joined in the room by a host of special guests including Robert Smith, Leee John, Kano, Peter Hook, Georgia, slowthai, Slaves and Sweetie Irie, plus others, including Beck, Fatoumata Diawara and Elton John, joining the party virtually.

Praise for Song Machine Live From Kong:

"The bonkers virtual extravaganza was the perfect home for Damon Albarn's animated band and their roster of glitzy special guests." - 4/5 stars – The Telegraph

"Virtual party is like a AAA pass to the glitziest celebrity shindig" 4/5 stars - NME

"Damon Albarn and his mob shine in this virtual rave" - 4/5 stars – The Times

"A blistering live set live from Kong with an all-star cast + a career spanning setlist" - Gigwise

"@gorillaz is playing this live show like it's a packed arena…the energy is unreal. This is exactly what we needed this year." – fan tweet

"When a live stream show is even more amazing than a regular show! Incredible immersive production made with love and hope!" – fan tweet

The Gorillaz live band features Damon Albarn, Seye Adelekan (bass), Jesse Hackett (keys), Remi Kabaka (percussion), Femi Koleoso (drums), Mike Smith (Musical Director/ keys), Karl Vanden Bossche (percussion), Jeff Wootton (guitar), with Matt Allen, Rebecca Freckleton, Petra Luke, Michelle Ndegwa, Ade Omotayo and Angel Williams-Silvera on backing vocals.

Song Machine Live From Kong is a Gorillaz Production, produced by Eleven Mgmt in collaboration with Block 9 and Pulse Films. Each larger than life show is brought to you by LIVENow, home to amazing live experiences – virtual concerts, workouts, guided meditations, sports, talks and more - to enjoy at home.

