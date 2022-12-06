|
06.12.2022 13:30:47
Gossamer Bio: Seralutinib Meets Primary Endpoint In Phase 2 Study In Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
(RTTNews) - Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) reported topline results for the TORREY Phase 2 study of seralutinib in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In the study, seralutinib significantly improved hemodynamic, biomarker, and right heart structural and functional measures in a heavily treated PAH patient population. Seralutinib was generally well tolerated in the TORREY study.
Gossamer Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology.
For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!