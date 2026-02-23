Gossamer Bio Aktie
WKN DE: A2PCBS / ISIN: US38341P1021
|
23.02.2026 17:57:09
Gossamer Bio Shares Plunge 82% After Phase 3 PROSERA Study Misses Primary Endpoint
(RTTNews) - Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) shares collapsed 81.56 percent to $0.3929, down $1.7371 on Monday, after the company reported topline results from its Phase 3 PROSERA study of seralutinib in pulmonary arterial hypertension that narrowly missed the prespecified statistical threshold for the primary endpoint.
The stock is currently trading at $0.3929, compared with a previous close of $2.1300 Nasdaq. It opened sharply lower at $0.5969 and has traded between $0.4026 and $0.6000 during the session. Trading volume has surged to 80.56 million shares, far exceeding its average volume of 4.78 million shares.
At Week 24, seralutinib showed a placebo-adjusted improvement of 13.3 meters in six-minute walk distance with a p-value of 0.0320, just missing the required threshold.
Secondary endpoints favored the drug, including a significant reduction in NT-proBNP levels, and intermediate- and high-risk patients saw a 20.0-meter placebo-adjusted improvement.
The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $0.4026 to $3.8700.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Gossamer Bio Inc Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Gossamer Bio Inc Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Gossamer Bio Inc Registered Shs
|1,89
|5,28%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZoll-Chaos: ATX nach Rekord letztlich leicht im Plus -- DAX schließt schwach -- Hang Seng geht stark aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag letztlich höher, während der deutsche Leitindex schwächer tendierte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die Börse in Hongkong präsentierte sich am Montag sehr stark.