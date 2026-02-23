Gossamer Bio Aktie

Gossamer Bio für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PCBS / ISIN: US38341P1021

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.02.2026 17:57:09

Gossamer Bio Shares Plunge 82% After Phase 3 PROSERA Study Misses Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) shares collapsed 81.56 percent to $0.3929, down $1.7371 on Monday, after the company reported topline results from its Phase 3 PROSERA study of seralutinib in pulmonary arterial hypertension that narrowly missed the prespecified statistical threshold for the primary endpoint.

The stock is currently trading at $0.3929, compared with a previous close of $2.1300 Nasdaq. It opened sharply lower at $0.5969 and has traded between $0.4026 and $0.6000 during the session. Trading volume has surged to 80.56 million shares, far exceeding its average volume of 4.78 million shares.

At Week 24, seralutinib showed a placebo-adjusted improvement of 13.3 meters in six-minute walk distance with a p-value of 0.0320, just missing the required threshold.

Secondary endpoints favored the drug, including a significant reduction in NT-proBNP levels, and intermediate- and high-risk patients saw a 20.0-meter placebo-adjusted improvement.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $0.4026 to $3.8700.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Gossamer Bio Inc Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Gossamer Bio Inc Registered Shs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Gossamer Bio Inc Registered Shs 1,89 5,28% Gossamer Bio Inc Registered Shs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:28 So hat die Deutsche Bank im vierten Quartal 2025 investiert: Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.
22.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 8
22.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 8: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
21.02.26 KW 8: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
21.02.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zoll-Chaos: ATX nach Rekord letztlich leicht im Plus -- DAX schließt schwach -- Hang Seng geht stark aus dem Handel
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Montag letztlich höher, während der deutsche Leitindex schwächer tendierte. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit deutlichen Verlusten. Die Börse in Hongkong präsentierte sich am Montag sehr stark.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen