Gossamer Bio Shares Plunge 82% After Phase 3 PROSERA Study Misses Primary Endpoint

(RTTNews) - Gossamer Bio, Inc. (GOSS) shares collapsed 81.56 percent to $0.3929, down $1.7371 on Monday, after the company reported topline results from its Phase 3 PROSERA study of seralutinib in pulmonary arterial hypertension that narrowly missed the prespecified statistical threshold for the primary endpoint.

The stock is currently trading at $0.3929, compared with a previous close of $2.1300 Nasdaq. It opened sharply lower at $0.5969 and has traded between $0.4026 and $0.6000 during the session. Trading volume has surged to 80.56 million shares, far exceeding its average volume of 4.78 million shares.

At Week 24, seralutinib showed a placebo-adjusted improvement of 13.3 meters in six-minute walk distance with a p-value of 0.0320, just missing the required threshold.

Secondary endpoints favored the drug, including a significant reduction in NT-proBNP levels, and intermediate- and high-risk patients saw a 20.0-meter placebo-adjusted improvement.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range of $0.4026 to $3.8700.