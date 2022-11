Got $1,000? 2 Bear Market Stocks to Jump On Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Stocks have dipped in and out of bear market territory multiple times in recent months, and more volatility could still lie ahead for investors. With all the major indexes trading down since the beginning of 2022, you're in good company if your portfolio has taken a bit of a beating. Lots of investors are in the same boat.Here's the good news: While investments across a range of industries may be trading down, solid businesses with great leadership and strong, long-term growth prospects can recover from these doldrums. Investors who continue to put their capital into these types of companies can be well-positioned for this recovery when it does come. On that note, if you have $1,000 to invest in the market -- not money you'll need for bills, but cash you can leave in your portfolio for several years at least -- here are two such stocks to consider buying in the near future. Continue reading