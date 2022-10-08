|
08.10.2022 13:40:00
Got $1,000? 2 Dirt Cheap Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Ah, growth stocks. Remember them? They seem to have become quite scarce in 2022 after showing such promise over the past several years (including the pandemic-affected trading years of 2020 and 2021). That scarcity has many investors wonder if the good times will ever return.While it's unlikely that every formerly high-growth stock will return to its previous highs, many will recover. Those who invested in companies with strong underlying businesses operating in durable sectors of the economy should see sustained business growth (and stock growth) return. Those who know where to look can take advantage of that inevitable recovery and boost their potential long-term returns by buying now while these growth stocks are trading cheap.If you have $1,000 available to invest that you don't need to help balance your budget, pay off credit card debt, or bolster an emergency fund, here are two such stocks you might want to put that grand to work on.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!