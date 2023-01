Got $1,000? 2 Heavily Discounted Nasdaq Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Through the power of compounding, you don't actually need a whole lot of capital to start investing in stocks. Top growth stocks, after all, can turn even a modest amount like $1,000 into $3,000 or perhaps $10,000 over the course of five to 10 years. What's more, this protracted bear market has arguably created some tremendous bargains for stock investors. Here are two heavily discounted Nasdaq -listed stocks that could deliver outsize returns for shareholders over the balance of the decade. Electric vehicle (EV) giant Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) went from a supercharged growth stock over the last decade to an underperforming laggard in 2022. Shares of the Elon Musk-led company slumped last year for a multitude of reasons, including but not limited to manufacturing slowdowns in China, steep price cuts on its vehicles, and inflationary pressures on key raw materials. Tesla stock, however, appears to be deeply undervalued following last year's weakness -- especially after the company's upbeat Q4 2022 earnings report.Continue reading