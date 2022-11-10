|
Got $1,000? 2 Incredible Stocks to Buy in a Bear Market
Prolonged dips in various sectors of the market over the past year or so have even the most seasoned investors a bit shaken, but that doesn't mean it's time to liquidate your holdings. Long-term investors know that times like these can offer excellent opportunities to invest in extraordinary companies with stocks trading at a temporary discount.If you've got $1,000 available that isn't needed to pay monthly bills, reduce short-term debt, or bolster an emergency fund, you might want to take that available capital and begin putting it to work buying stock in two incredible companies that a bear market has discounted for you. If you're not familiar, Align Technology's (NASDAQ: ALGN) flagship product is its Invisalign system, which has been used by more than 13 million individuals globally over the past two decades or so as an alternative to traditional orthodontics. Align generates most of its revenue from its clear-aligner systems, but its other core product is the iTero intraoral scanner, used by dental practices around the world. It also makes money from software that it sells to dental practices to support these systems. Continue reading
