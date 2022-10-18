Got $1,000? 2 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In the current market downturn, it's been challenging to find growth stocks capitalizing on large opportunities and also achieving profitability. This combination is the holy grail for growth investors. It generally indicates a company with a profitable business model that can flourish because it's taking market share in a lucrative industry. As rare as these stocks are, Adyen (OTC: ADYE.Y) and PubMatic (NASDAQ: PUBM) are two hidden gems that managed to achieve this balance. I say hidden because both stocks are currently trading down over 51% year-to-date. While some investors might shy away from stocks trading down this much, others have discovered their monster potential.If you have $1,000 available that isn't needed to pay bills, or reduce debt, or build up an emergency fund, you might want to consider investing in these two stocks. Let's explore some further reasons why.Continue reading