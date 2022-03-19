|
Got $1,000? 2 Nasdaq Stocks to Buy Before the Tech Rally Begins
The NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index has lost 17% of its value so far in 2022 as investors have sold technology stocks. This has been caused by a hawkish Federal Reserve that just hiked interest rates as well as other factors that are likely to negatively impact companies in this sector, such as rising inflation and geopolitical instability.Some high-flying technology stocks that have historically delivered outstanding returns to investors have borne the brunt of this sell-off. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) are down 22% and 16%, respectively, so far this year. However, both stocks have shown signs of a resurgence of late, along with the broader technology sector.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
