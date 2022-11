Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy and Hold for at Least the Next Decade

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you're investing in the stock market right now, it's important to focus on companies that have staying power in your portfolio and can rely on strong tailwinds for long-term growth. In the current environment, with ongoing macroeconomic and foreign currency headwinds, geopolitical unrest, and fears of a global recession, companies across all sectors are being tested. Even so, opportunities to invest in wonderful companies -- often, at discounted prices -- are still ripe for the taking. We're going to look at two top stocks to consider buying and holding in your portfolio for 10 years or longer. Let's dive right in. Continue reading