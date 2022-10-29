|
29.10.2022 14:15:00
Got $1,000? 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now
For most people, $1,000 can be helpful in all kinds of ways -- from paying bills to reducing debt or taking a weekend vacation. And if you can spare that amount to put into the stock market, it could help set the stage for impressive long-term returns.Of course, the key is to invest in the right companies. Let's explore why Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) and Revolve Group (NYSE: RVLV) might fit the bill now.Never underestimate the power of a strong brand. Walt Disney understands this advantage, and has used it to dominate its niche in the global entertainment industry. The company's wide economic moat and reasonable valuation should help ensure its continued success.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
