Got $1,000? 2 Small Growth Stocks With Big Potential to Buy Hand Over Fist

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Investing isn't just for wealthy people, despite the common perception. In fact, there has never been a better time to deploy small amounts of money into the stock market, because thanks to technology, brokerage accounts are easily accessible and fees are at the lowest point in history. The stock market has spent much of 2022 on the back foot as investors grapple with the impact of soaring inflation and rising interest rates. But history suggests times like these are the best time to put money to work for the long term.Here are two small stocks with big growth potential, and they're both trading at steep discounts to their all-time highs. Splitting $1,000 between them could result in a tidy payoff for investors willing to hold over the next five to 10 years. Continue reading