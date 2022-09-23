|
Got $1,000? 2 Stocks That Could Be Bargain Buys For 2022 and Beyond
As 2022 draws to a close, it is safe to say Wall Street won't remember this year fondly. Economic problems such as inflation, a persistent pandemic, and geopolitical tensions are some factors contributing to the broader market's poor performance this year. No one can predict when equities will recover, but when they do, it will pay to have skin in the game.Buying undervalued stocks today could help investors beat the market in the next five years and beyond. Let's look at two biotech stocks that look attractive at current levels: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ: GILD).Continue reading
