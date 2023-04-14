|
14.04.2023 15:37:00
Got $1,000? 2 Stocks that Smart Investors Should Be Buying Hand Over Fist Right Now
The stock market is still digesting the ongoing economic volatility and impact of inflation, and choppy investment sentiment remains evident across a range of sectors and stocks. Still, if you're investing your capital with the intention of leaving it in any given stock for at least three to five years, and you have the fortitude to ride out the ups and downs that the market will surely bring, you should be able to build some healthy returns.If you're planning on adding $1,000 or more to stocks this month, here are two companies to consider putting on your buy list. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) has had an incredible few years on the heels of its successful COVID-19 portfolio. In 2022, the pharmaceutical giant raked in $100 billion in revenue -- $57 billion of which came from its COVID-19 vaccine Comirnaty, and its COVID-19 antiviral therapy, Paxlovid -- and $31 billion in profits. Continue reading
