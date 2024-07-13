|
Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Buy Now While They're On Sale
Billionaire investor Warren Buffett made his fortune buying shares of companies when they were on sale. If you have extra money you don't need for paying bills or reducing debt, there are great opportunities to put that cash to work in the stock market right now. Let's look at two stocks that could soar over the next few years.The growing travel market is a big tailwind for leading cruise line Carnival (NYSE: CCL). But despite growing revenue and operating profit, which are back to pre-pandemic levels, the stock is still trading at a huge discount. The share price is currently 76% off its previous peak, which indicates substantial upside for shareholders.One factor holding the stock down is a substantial increase in the company's debt, which it had to issue to fund operations during the pandemic. However, the debt should continue to come down as Carnival's revenue and operating profit continue to grow, and this is a major catalyst for the share price.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
