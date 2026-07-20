Anthropic Aktie
WKN DE: ANTHRO / ISIN: NETANTHRO000
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20.07.2026 13:53:00
Got $1,000? 2 Stocks to Own Before the Anthropic IPO.
Anthropic, the AI lab behind the Claude models, has filed confidentially to go public at a valuation reportedly nearing $1 trillion, and even Elon Musk recently called it "obviously currently the leader in AI." The trouble is you can't buy Anthropic yet. Most people looking for a back door point to its big shareholders, but there is another way in: the companies cashing Anthropic's enormous checks.Anthropic's revenue run rate has rocketed past $30 billion, and it's spending staggering sums on chips and computing power. Here are two suppliers, worth about $1,000 split between them, that profit directly from that spending.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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