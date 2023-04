Got $1,000? 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Get Your Hands On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Income investing can be an excellent strategy for investors seeking to make their investments work for them by generating cash flow. But yield-oriented investors need to be careful when picking their stocks. This is because many high-yield investments pay unviable dividends that could be cut at any time.Here are two proven dividend payers that could help investors build a portfolio of their own that throws off huge passive income.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading