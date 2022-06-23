|
23.06.2022 12:15:00
Got $1,000? 2 Unstoppable Real Estate Trends That Could Make You Richer
It has been long said that real estate is a good hedge against inflation, and that investing in it can help diversify a portfolio to better handle down markets. But the term "real estate" covers a lot of ground, and real estate stocks haven't fared much differently than the broader stock market of late.Still, many of those stocks have impressive track records of dividend payouts and long-term total returns that make them good choices to consider now, especially if you focus on strong companies in growing markets. Here are two of those trendy sectors investors might consider for plunking down $1,000 now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
