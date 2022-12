Got $1,000? 2 Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Although recent inflation has severely reduced its real-world purchasing power, $1,000 is still a lot of money for most people. And for investors looking to put that money to work, the stock market offers reasonably priced equities now which can turn that money into significantly more over the long term. Let's discuss two ideas: cigarette maker Altria Group (NYSE: MO) and discount retailer Dollar General (NYSE: DG). Both could make excellent buys today.Up 5% in the trailing 12 months, Altria's stock has dramatically outperformed the S&P 500, which has dropped roughly 15% in the same period. The large-cap tobacco company can continue to hold its own because of its stable business model and the shedding of risks related to its investment in vaping start-up Juul Labs. Continue reading