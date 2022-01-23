|
23.01.2022 14:30:00
Got $1,000? 3 Inflation-Resistant Real Estate Investments to Make
So, you have $1,000 you want to invest somewhere that will stand up to inflation? A great way to leverage that opportunity is to think about the long term, about how you can grow that money through this inflationary cycle and those yet to come.Identifying great companies and then sticking with them is the key to building wealth through this economic cycle and any other, and real estate investing has a lot to offer. This is where real estate investment trusts (REITs) come in.Most REITs own and operate income-producing properties and pass the vast majority of their taxable income and tax liability on to shareholders. They're a great vehicle for tapping into the profit potential of all kinds of real estate and can often hedge against inflation by raising the rent on their properties, especially if they have a tenant base that's pretty inflation-resistant itself.Continue reading
