Got $1,000? 3 Simple Stocks to Buy Right Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

News about the stock market and the global economy has many investors thinking the situation is pretty complicated right now . For many of those same investors, keeping their stock picks simple might just be the best strategy to address the complex financial world they operate in.Here are three stocks that have straightforward investment narratives supporting long-term returns for different types of investors.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has one of the best growth outlooks among semiconductor stocks. The company is known for its graphics processing units (GPUs) that support high-end visual outputs that are often required for gaming and viewing rich media content.Continue reading