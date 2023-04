Got $1,000? 3 Stocks to Buy Now While They're on Sale.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A thousand bucks may not be a life-changing amount of money. But if it's cash you know you won't be needing for a while, then it's enough to put to work for a while in the market. That's especially true if the stocks in question are currently on sale. Here's a closer look at three such stocks to consider adding to your portfolio now .The past several months have been tough ones for discount retailer Dollar General (NYSE: DG). In addition to being fined a few million dollars by federal regulators for workplace safety missteps, the company's been dealing with bloated inventory levels.Investor enthusiasm for its strategy of being a more localized alternative to Walmart has also fizzled. While the premise is clever, managing 19,000 relatively small stores is proving tricky to do well. These are all contributing reasons why Dollar General shares are still down 16% from last year's high despite the respectable rally off of last month's low.Continue reading