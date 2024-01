Got $1,000? 3 Stocks to Buy Now While They're on Sale

Market sentiment has turned bullish in recent weeks, and your portfolio likely reflects Wall Street's good fortune. However, not every stock is tickling its all-time highs. Some stocks may be out of favor for a reason, but let's focus on the opportunities that could turn out to be potential winners.You don't need a lot of money to buy into Coupang (NYSE: CPNG), Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH), and Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Even your next $1,000 could go a long way if these stocks on sale pan out. Let's take a closer look.The e-commerce darling of South Korea isn't joining the majority of growth stocks hitting fresh highs. Coupang is trading 21% below its summertime highs, down a whopping 69% from the peak it hit shortly after its springtime initial public offering (IPO) in 2021.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel