Got $1,000? 3 Stocks to Buy Now While They're on Sale

After beginning a recovery in late 2022, stocks are officially in a bull market. This has become more difficult to ignore amid the highly publicized gains for some stocks and an economy that has largely moved on from the pandemic's doldrums.Still, some stocks in the consumer sector have continued to struggle despite notable improvements. While this may disappoint current shareholders, it also represents an opportunity for new investors. Following are three stocks worth considering now with a $1,000 investing budget.Streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) continues to frustrate its stockholders. A disappointing outlook for 2024 left investors selling the stock, and worries have worsened as its partner Walmart announced plans to buy its competitor Vizio, casting doubt on the future of one of its key partnerships.