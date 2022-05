Got $1,000? 3 Top Real Estate Stocks to Get Your Hands On

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Now is no time to ignore the potential of real estate stocks. Owning real estate can provide diversification and income that can add some steadiness to any portfolio in today's tanking markets. Taking that stake in the form of equities can add liquidity and transparency, too.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a particularly attractive option right now. There are a couple of hundred publicly traded equity REITs, each with its own mix of holdings but all with the obligation of returning at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.Want to start small? Say, maybe with $1,000? Consider splitting that ante equally among Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO), and Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI). Each has done well during the pandemic, easily beating the benchmark Vanguard Real Estate ETF, and they're trading at prices now that might look cheap in a few years.Continue reading