Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
12.05.2022 14:00:00
Got $1,000? 3 Top Real Estate Stocks to Get Your Hands On
Now is no time to ignore the potential of real estate stocks. Owning real estate can provide diversification and income that can add some steadiness to any portfolio in today's tanking markets. Taking that stake in the form of equities can add liquidity and transparency, too.Real estate investment trusts (REITs) are a particularly attractive option right now. There are a couple of hundred publicly traded equity REITs, each with its own mix of holdings but all with the obligation of returning at least 90% of their taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.Want to start small? Say, maybe with $1,000? Consider splitting that ante equally among Life Storage (NYSE: LSI), Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO), and Crown Castle International (NYSE: CCI). Each has done well during the pandemic, easily beating the benchmark Vanguard Real Estate ETF, and they're trading at prices now that might look cheap in a few years.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung nach Vortagesverlusten: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes beenden Handel mit klarem Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt beendeten die Handelswoche deutlich höher. Auch die amerikanischen Börsen zeigen nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten zum Wochenausklang stark.