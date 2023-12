Got $1,000? 4 Stocks to Buy Now While They're on Sale.

Even though stocks have rallied this year, many still trade at bargain prices. In fact, even some of this year's gainers offer you plenty of bang for your buck today -- like track records of growth and bright long-term earnings prospects. These players often are high-quality companies that have long been at the top of investors' "buy lists."Here's even more good news. With $1,000, you can buy some shares of three major consumer goods companies and one up-and-coming player that recently reached the milestone of profitability -- and with a smaller investment, you can scoop up a share of each or make a bigger bet on each one. Let's take a closer look at four exciting stocks to invest in while they're on sale.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel