|
14.12.2023 11:00:00
Got $1,000? 4 Stocks to Buy Now While They're on Sale.
Even though stocks have rallied this year, many still trade at bargain prices. In fact, even some of this year's gainers offer you plenty of bang for your buck today -- like track records of growth and bright long-term earnings prospects. These players often are high-quality companies that have long been at the top of investors' "buy lists."Here's even more good news. With $1,000, you can buy some shares of three major consumer goods companies and one up-and-coming player that recently reached the milestone of profitability -- and with a smaller investment, you can scoop up a share of each or make a bigger bet on each one. Let's take a closer look at four exciting stocks to invest in while they're on sale.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NOW Inc When Issued
|9,85
|0,51%
|On
|30,55
|2,45%