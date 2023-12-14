14.12.2023 11:00:00

Got $1,000? 4 Stocks to Buy Now While They're on Sale.

Even though stocks have rallied this year, many still trade at bargain prices. In fact, even some of this year's gainers offer you plenty of bang for your buck today -- like track records of growth and bright long-term earnings prospects. These players often are high-quality companies that have long been at the top of investors' "buy lists."Here's even more good news. With $1,000, you can buy some shares of three major consumer goods companies and one up-and-coming player that recently reached the milestone of profitability -- and with a smaller investment, you can scoop up a share of each or make a bigger bet on each one. Let's take a closer look at four exciting stocks to invest in while they're on sale.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Onmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Onmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NOW Inc When Issued 9,85 0,51% NOW Inc When Issued
On 30,55 2,45% On

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed stellt Zinssenkungen in Aussicht: ATX und DAX fester -- Börsen in Fernost schließen überwiegend freundlich
Der heimische Markt legt einen freundlichen Handelstag hin. Auch der DAX steigt etwas an. In Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend nach oben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen