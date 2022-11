Got $1,000? Amazon Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Long-term investing is key to sustainable returns in the stock market, and few companies exemplify this better than Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) with its roughly 700% return over the past decade. That bull run would have turned $1,000 into a whopping $7,000 -- no small chunk of change. And while Amazon is now a more mature and slower-growing company, it could still turbocharge a $1,000 investment as it pivots to alternate long-term growth drivers that could become more important than e-commerce.Amazon was one of the biggest winners during the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Sales surged 38% and 22% year over year, respectively, in 2020 and 2021 as people flocked to online shopping because of lockdowns and other restrictions. But now that the worst of the crisis is over, Amazon's e-commerce business faces a combination of difficult comparisons, high inflation, and overexpansion, which are wreaking havoc on its sales and margins. Continue reading