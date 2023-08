Got $1,000 and Want to Make Passive Income Along With Strong Total Returns? Check Out This Off-The-Beaten-Path Real Estate Investment.

Commercial real estate has evolved as an asset class over the years. It has grown from mostly apartment buildings and office complexes to include an ever-growing list of income-generating properties.Sun Communities (NYSE: SUI) focuses on more niche property classes. The REIT owns manufactured housing (MH) communities, recreational vehicle (RV) resorts, and marinas. The company's strategy of investing in these more off-the-beaten-path parts of the real estate sector has enabled it to face less competition for acquisitions. That's helped drive above-average income growth (supporting an attractive and rising dividend) and total returns for the REIT. Sun Communities is a leading operator of properties focused on affordable housing and recreation. The residential REIT has an extensive real estate portfolio: Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel