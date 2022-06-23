|
Got $1,000? Buy These 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks on the Dip
Sometimes a stock falls to levels so low, it almost doesn't matter what an investor's budget is -- they have to buy at least a few shares to take advantage of the situation. With the market's retreat lately, a great many stocks are at, or teasing, their recent low-water marks.This presents some nearly irresistible opportunities for investors, particularly if they like high-yielding dividends. As prices go down, yields go up, and that dynamic has made both Target (NYSE: TGT) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) excellent choices for bargain-hunters searching for quality companies with yields well above the current 1.7% average of S&P 500 index stocks.For quite some time, Target was the retail stock that could do no wrong. The company repeatedly posted revenue growth and strong profitability, even through the pandemic, and there was little indication of serious trouble. That all came to a crashing halt with its first-quarter 2022 results. The company missed badly on the bottom line due largely to ballooning inflation and inventory issues.Continue reading
