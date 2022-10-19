|
19.10.2022 12:45:00
Got $1,000? Buy This Money Printer Instead of Walgreens
With a well-known brand and thousands of pharmacies under its banner, Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ: WBA) is an obvious candidate for dividend investors. Its business isn't going anywhere, and its years and years of revenue growth prove it. But your money could almost certainly make more money elsewhere.Enter Innovative Industrial Properties, (NYSE: IIPR) a dividend stock that's a veritable money printer and a growth stock too. An investment in IIP is a better choice for cash flow than Walgreens. Here's why.In case you aren't familiar, Innovative Industrial is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that rakes in the cash by gobbling up marijuana cultivation facilities and then renting floor space to the very cannabis companies it bought the property from. That's a dramatically different business model than that of Walgreens, which operates retail pharmacies around the globe. But fundamentally, both companies have a similar appeal to investors, namely their high-yield dividends. Continue reading
