Got $1,000? Buying Caribou Biosciences Stock Right Now Could Be a Brilliant Move in 5 Years

Up by 32% in the past three months, Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ: CRBU) is a pre-revenue biotech stock with explosive potential. Per some new data released on July 13, its candidate to treat lymphoma might be a massive winner in the making. But early stage biotechs are seldom investments that make for a good night's sleep, and Caribou is no exception. Let's examine whether the balance of risk and reward is tilted in favor of buying this stock and holding it for the next five years.Caribou Biosciences just published some absolutely thrilling data from one of its programs, CB-010. CB-010 is being developed to treat relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that wasn't addressed by two or more prior treatments. According to the phase 1 trial results, 69% of the study's 16 patients experienced a complete response to the therapy. That means their cancer was no longer detectable. And for 44% of the participants, after six months and counting since treatment, that was still the case as of mid-July.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel