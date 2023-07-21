|
21.07.2023 16:00:00
Got $1,000? Buying Caribou Biosciences Stock Right Now Could Be a Brilliant Move in 5 Years
Caribou Biosciences just published some absolutely thrilling data from one of its programs, CB-010. CB-010 is being developed to treat relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma that wasn't addressed by two or more prior treatments. According to the phase 1 trial results, 69% of the study's 16 patients experienced a complete response to the therapy. That means their cancer was no longer detectable. And for 44% of the participants, after six months and counting since treatment, that was still the case as of mid-July.
