Got $1,000? Buying the Dip on These 2 E-Commerce Stocks Could Bring Monster Returns

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's definitely a buyer's market for long-term technology investors. As a whole, the stock market has been spooked in the past several months. Between 40-year-high inflation, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, and added trouble from Russia's War against Ukraine, investors have fallen out of love with equities, especially high-priced technology companies. Since the start of the year, the Nasdaq Composite has slumped 26%, and the sell-off will likely continue until investors are presented with a clearer picture of the current economy.No one hopes to experience corrections, but as patient investors, we can take advantage of pullbacks by accumulating shares of companies we believe will bounce back strongly in the long run. In fact, buying high-quality stocks at low prices right now could generate fortunes for investors down the line. It's not always easy to pull the trigger on stocks in the midst of an uncertain economic environment, but that is when we often make our best investments. Here are two high-growth e-commerce stocks that could deliver massive gains for prudent investors.Continue reading